Sirika presents “Nigeria Air” to investors, partners

Hadi Sirika Minister of state for aviation presents “Nigeria Air” to investors, partners

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, made this known while unveiling the airline to investors at the ongoing Farnborough International Air Show in UK.

Minister meets aircraft manufacturers investors in UK play

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, meeting with management of Airbus Aircraft Manufacturer at the ongoing Farnborough International Air Show in the United Kingdom

(NAN)

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced that the name of the proposed new National Carrier is “Nigeria Air”.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, made this known while unveiling the airline to investors at the ongoing Farnborough International Air Show in UK.

The colour is green white green, while the logo is Eagle.

A statement by Mr James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Media and Public Affairs, indicated that Sirika, announced that the country was finally on track to inaugurating the national flag carrier to commence operations before the end of the year.

He said the need to get the national carrier was in fulfillment of the promise made by President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians in 2015 to give the country a befitting national airline.

The minister expressed confidence that Nigeria would have a well-run national flag carrier that would be a global player, compliant to international safety standards and customers’ oriented.

According to him, the government hope to establish an airline that communicates the essence of our beautiful country, an airline we can all be proud of.

“Following the extensive market research, the branding of our new airline, Nigeria Air, demonstrates a true flag carrier of our nation, soaring through the skies in the shape of our nation’s eagle.

“The Nigerian Government will support the launch of the new flag carrier with viability gap funding, in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to deliver a national flag carrier.

“It will be guided by the international ICAO standards, that will stand the IOSA audit from the start, and lead to a fast IATA membership for international operation.”

Sirika assured Nigerians and the international community that government had learnt a lot of lessons from the experience of the defunct Nigeria Airways, and now determined not to repeat the mistakes that led to its demise.

This, he said, informed the decision to take the Public Private Partnership (PPP) approach.

He explained that the unveiling of the airline at the Farnborough International Airshow was due to the fact that it was the largest congregation of global aviation industry players.

The minister said the event gave the best opportunity to market the airline to prospective investors and register it in the minds of all stakeholders ahead of its formal launch billed to take place in Abuja soon.

“The branding and naming of the new national carrier comes on the background of a social media campaign.

The campaign was undertaken under the auspices of the Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) which invited Nigerian youths for their input and creativity to come up with a name for the new Nigerian flag carrier.

The Facebook page and website name your airline nigeria engaged over 400,000 people up until the deadline for submissions, which was on June 25. 

