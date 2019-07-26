The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says the national carrier project, Nigerian Air, remains a priority to the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

Sirika stated this while addressing journalists after his ministerial screening at the Senate on Friday, July 26, 2019.

"If it is me or whoever is the minister, I think that this [Nigerian Air] is a priority we will take. Thank God a lot of job has been done," he announced.

He continued: "I believe having a very vibrant private sector-led national carrier is good for the economy of Nigeria. It is good for the population of Nigeria. It's good for the centrality of Nigeria. It is good for the wealth and fortune of Nigeria.

"One aeroplane in Nigeria, wide body, is equal to 300 direct jobs to start with. The relationship between GDP and air transportation is direct and we have the biggest GDP in Africa.

"By the US estimation we are a trillion dollar GDP, by official figures of the NBS, we are half a trillion dollar GDP. All those that are not included like the barber shop, like the 'akara' shop and so is considered we might be hitting more than $1.5 trillion GDP. We are 200 million people that will grow more than 400 million people in 2030.

"We are the centre, eco-distant to all locations in Africa, we are at the centre of the world we are highly mobile travelling people and this is why the prices of tickets are so expensive because we don't have alternative. We cannot match them; whatever they give we have to take. Its market; it is capitalism, We can't run away from it. I think it is important," he added.

Earlier, Senate minority leader, Enyinanya Abaribe, urged Sirika to ensure the renovation of the Enugu International Airport should he be returned as aviation minister.

Nigeria Air suspended

Sirika was criticised following the suspension of the Nigeria Air project just two months after unveiling the logo to investors at the Farnborough International Air Show in London on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

“I regret to announce that the Federal Executive Council has taken the tough decision to suspend the National Carrier Project in the interim. All commitments due will be honoured. We thank the public for the support as always," Sirika tweeted on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.