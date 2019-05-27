Some of the projects inaugurated are the newly installed Diamond Trainer Aircraft Simulator, Airfield Lighting Laboratory, College automated centre, renovated classrooms and Advanced Guard Security System.

While inaugurating the projects, Sirika said that the projects were part of the effort of the government to make the school a world class aviation training centre.

He said that the facilities would enhance the training packages offered by the institution to its students, adding that quality training was key to sustainable capacity of aviation professionals.

He commended the Rector of the college, Mr Mohammed Abdulsalam for his foresight in making the school a world class training institution.

According to him, training is the strength and critical to every human endeavor, because without a well-trained aviator, we would not have an industry.

“Training is number one safety issue, once you have a well-trained personnel, then you have guaranteed safety and this industry of ours is about safety of operations.

“You can only ensure maximum safety when you have a well-trained aviator, whether it is a pilot, engineer, traffic controller or cabin crew.

“The focus of this administration is to ensure that this institution has grown to where it is and beyond.

“Currently, it is a regional training centre of excellence for International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and most of the projects we have inaugurated were started during this administration.

“Just recently also, we bought a fire fighting simulator worth about N5.2 billion to be installed here in Zaria for training purposes,’ he said.

Earlier, the Rector, Abdulsalam said the automated centre would enable the college to keep appropriate data of its staff and students as well as training materials.

He said that the newly renovated classrooms were in existence before 1975 when he passed through the school, adding that there was need to transform them to modern classrooms.

The rector also disclosed that all the facilities were upgraded to meet the modern training needs in the industry.

According to him, the advanced guard security system was developed and installed to ensure the security and safety of the college and its facilities using closed circuit television cameras.

He said the equipment had the capacity to pry into the adjourning communities to the college.

Similarly, the minister also inaugurated the automated weather observatory station installed by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The Director General of NiMet, Prof. Sani Mashi said the station is one of the new automated stations across the country, adding that it was part of the move of the agency to automate its activities.