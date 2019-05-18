Sirika said the projects were initiated to improve safety, security and passenger facilitation at the nation’s busiest airport.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects executed by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) radio communication equipment, remodelled office building and centrex building.

It also included installed CAT II Instrument Landing System and Doppler very High Frequency Omini Directional Range and Instrument Landing System.

Others were, the Aviation Security Training School and Aviation Clinic executed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and

Secure Aviation Data Information System and NiMet Clinic executed by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

Sirika also unveiled the Passenger Bill of Rights executed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

The minister said the government would continue to invest in the upgrade of aviation infrastructure and facilities across the country to make them at par with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

He noted that some of the projects, particularly the FAAN AVSEC Training School and the NiMet Clinic were very important because they provided services to other West and Central African countries.

According to him, the importance of training and retraining in aviation cannot be overemphasised if the desired goals must be achieved.

ALSO READ: Israeli firm operated anti-Atiku, pro-Buhari Facebook accounts for 2019 elections

“Training and retraining of our personnel is paramount to airport security. Transportation by air has become something different and we must be at par with the ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs),” sirika said.

He added that government was ready to partner with private investors to meet the country’s key aviation infrastructure needs and the establishment of a new national carrier.