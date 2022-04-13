The Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry is dead
Simon Harry dies 7 months after his appointment as Statistician-General of the Federation
Harry was appointed as Statistician-General of the Federation in August 2021.
Harry died on Wednesday morning in Abuja.
He was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2021 to head the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
He replaced the former Statistician-General of the Federation, Yemi Kale, whose second term tenure of five years expired on August 16, 2021.
Recall that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently debunked a report purporting that the NBS boss was dead.
The agency in a statement issued on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Abuja by Ichedi Joel, Director, Communication and Public Relations Department said the report was false.
