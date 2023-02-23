Simon Ekpa: 7 things to know about the arrested IPOB leader

The factional leader of the proscribed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been declared a persona non-grata in Nigeria following his ceaseless calls for disruptions in the South-East which have been linked to the killings and destruction of properties in the region.

Ekpa, who resides in the lakeside city of Lahti in Finland has claimed that he's acting on the authority of the detained leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and has repeatedly ordered the people of the South-East to observe a sti-at-home to demand for his leader's freedom.

Earlier in the week, he ordered a fresh sit-at-home order in the region between 23-28 February and asked the people to boycott the general elections slated for Saturday.

Below are seven things to know about Simon Ekpa;

1 Born on March 21, 1985 in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

2 Simon Ekpa is a lawyer with dual nationality of Nigeria and Finland.

3 He was a former athlete who represented Nigeria and won a silver medal in 100 metres in the African Junior Athletics Championships in Cameroon in 2003.

4 Ekpa has lived in Lahti, Finland since 2007.

5 He holds the membership of the National Coalition Party of Finland and contested in the 2022 Finnish county elections.

6 The pro-Biafra agitator gained notoriety after he became the lead broadcaster for Biafra Radio following the arrest of Kanu.