The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shun party affiliations, work to enthrone better country, group tells Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeyanju said that the hangout would continue until May 29, when Tinubu would be sworn in as the country’s 16th democratically elected president.

Nigerian-Youths (PremiumTimesNG)
Nigerian-Youths (PremiumTimesNG)

Recommended articles

The group’s convener, Mr Tosin Adeyanju, said this on Monday in Abuja, at an open discourse on the `Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the incoming administration of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-Elect.

Adeyanju said the event, which was tagged: “Agenda for Nigeria”, was to bring together All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups, and other representatives to dissect Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the event would afford participants the opportunity to speak on a topic titled: “Actualisation and Sustainability of Renewed Hope, Expectations and Desirability”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it was to dissect the sectoral agenda in the Renewed Hope Document from now till may 29.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Patriots in Defence of Democracy, had since March 26, been having a pre-inauguration hangout at the Unity Fountain.

While explaining that the daily pre-inauguration hangout was in solidarity with the mandate freely given by Nigerians to Tinubu on Feb. 25, Adeyanju said it was also to let the world know that Tinubu really won the election.

He said the hangout was aimed at redirecting the ongoing narratives about the presidential election, and the emergence of Tinubu as president-elect.

Adeyanju said that the hangout would continue until May 29, when Tinubu would be sworn in as the country’s 16th democratically elected president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know what we went through to win the Feb. 25 Presidential Election, so we see it as unfortunate when some persons come up to call for an Interim National Government, with claims that the election was not free and fair.

“We felt this should not be, and that is why we have been hanging out here since March 26, to defend Tinubu’s mandate.

He added that Monday was however, a different dimension of the hangout as the group had decided to go intellectual by bringing highly learned persons to dissect Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We have less than 28 days to the inauguration, and that is why we are trying to chart a new course for the incoming administration of Tinubu.

“That is why we are coming up with this open discourse engagement, calling on all Nigerians, irrespective of their party affiliations, to come, let us engage and proffer ways of building a new and better country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria is the only country that is truly ours, we do not have another country, as citizens, irrespective of our political differences, we have a country to build and the journey to enthrone a new and better country starts now.

“This is why we are here, we will document the feelings and views of Nigerians from here and make presentation to the President-elect, hopefully before he is inaugurated on May 29,” Adeyanju said.

NAN reports that special prayers were offered at the event for the country, Tinubu, Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect, and the success of the incoming administration.

There were also cultural displays from different regions of the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

FG plans to recommend ‘African forum of Regulators’ for upstream operations

FG plans to recommend ‘African forum of Regulators’ for upstream operations

Nigeria’s envoy hosts Defence College delegation in Cuba

Nigeria’s envoy hosts Defence College delegation in Cuba

Arewa community condemns call for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Arewa community condemns call for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Iwuanyanwu’s emergence good omen for Igboland, says Ohanaeze Youth Wing

Iwuanyanwu’s emergence good omen for Igboland, says Ohanaeze Youth Wing

Uzodimma commits to welfare of Imo workers, pensioners

Uzodimma commits to welfare of Imo workers, pensioners

Shun party affiliations, work to enthrone better country, group tells Nigerians

Shun party affiliations, work to enthrone better country, group tells Nigerians

Ngige discloses monthly salary

Ngige discloses monthly salary

NEMA warns Kwarans about serious flood threat starting in August

NEMA warns Kwarans about serious flood threat starting in August

Pulse Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja