Shun party affiliations, work to enthrone better country, group tells Nigerians

The group’s convener, Mr Tosin Adeyanju, said this on Monday in Abuja, at an open discourse on the `Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the incoming administration of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-Elect.

Adeyanju said the event, which was tagged: “Agenda for Nigeria”, was to bring together All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups, and other representatives to dissect Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the event would afford participants the opportunity to speak on a topic titled: “Actualisation and Sustainability of Renewed Hope, Expectations and Desirability”.

He said it was to dissect the sectoral agenda in the Renewed Hope Document from now till may 29.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Patriots in Defence of Democracy, had since March 26, been having a pre-inauguration hangout at the Unity Fountain.

While explaining that the daily pre-inauguration hangout was in solidarity with the mandate freely given by Nigerians to Tinubu on Feb. 25, Adeyanju said it was also to let the world know that Tinubu really won the election.

He said the hangout was aimed at redirecting the ongoing narratives about the presidential election, and the emergence of Tinubu as president-elect.

Adeyanju said that the hangout would continue until May 29, when Tinubu would be sworn in as the country’s 16th democratically elected president.

“We know what we went through to win the Feb. 25 Presidential Election, so we see it as unfortunate when some persons come up to call for an Interim National Government, with claims that the election was not free and fair.

“We felt this should not be, and that is why we have been hanging out here since March 26, to defend Tinubu’s mandate.

He added that Monday was however, a different dimension of the hangout as the group had decided to go intellectual by bringing highly learned persons to dissect Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We have less than 28 days to the inauguration, and that is why we are trying to chart a new course for the incoming administration of Tinubu.

“That is why we are coming up with this open discourse engagement, calling on all Nigerians, irrespective of their party affiliations, to come, let us engage and proffer ways of building a new and better country.

“Nigeria is the only country that is truly ours, we do not have another country, as citizens, irrespective of our political differences, we have a country to build and the journey to enthrone a new and better country starts now.

“This is why we are here, we will document the feelings and views of Nigerians from here and make presentation to the President-elect, hopefully before he is inaugurated on May 29,” Adeyanju said.

NAN reports that special prayers were offered at the event for the country, Tinubu, Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect, and the success of the incoming administration.