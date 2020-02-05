A lot has been said about whether victims of gunshots require a police report before they are examined by a doctor.

What does the Nigerian rule book really say about the subject?

According to Abuja based Legal practitioner, First Baba Isa, the law is very clear on the subject.

"No hospital or doctor has the right to ask for police report before treating anyone under any circumstances," Isa says. "The Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017 provides for the compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshots by hospitals in Nigeria.

"It goes further to impose on every citizen, a civic duty to render every possible assistance to any person with gunshot wounds by ensuring that the person is taken to the nearest hospital for immediate treatment."

'Liable to imprisonment'

Isa also says the law specifies punishment for medical practitioners who refuse to tend to gunshot victims because they don't have a police report.

He says; "Section 1 states that "Every hospital is to receive and treat victims of gunshot wounds with or without police clearance and/or payment of an initial deposit, but are duty bound to report to the nearest police station within two hours of commencing treatment on the victim.

"Section 7 states that "Any authority or person, whose omission results in the unnecessary death of a gunshot victim shall be liable to imprisonment for 5 years or a fine in the sum of N500, 000.00 or both."

Next time a hospital turns back a gunshot victim, you know which internet link to hand them.