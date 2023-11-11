Shop owners lose goods estimated at ₦30m to fire at Ile-Ife market

Adeleye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ile-Ife that the fire began from an electrical power surge in one of the shops in the market.

He said residents rose to the occasion and joined the fire service to put out the fire, noting that no life was lost to the accident.

Head of market women at the Oja-Tuntun Market, Chief Falilat Lawal, lamented repeated fire outbreaks at the market.

She recalled that years back, the market association called on the state government to restructure the market and turn it into a major trading centre.

She observed that shops in the market were poorly spaced leading to congestion and exposure to collateral damage.

“The state and Federal Government should come to our aid in reconstructing this market; we need solar light in the market.

“This is the major market in ancient Ile-Ife city and there has not been any improvement since its creation till date, compared to Gbagi Market in Ibadan.