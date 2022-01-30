RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shock factor can kill in more than 80% of accidents, emergencies — Red Cross

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has cautioned that improper management of shock, occurring in more than 80 per cent of accidents, may lead to complications including victims’ death.

Mr Ige Oladimeji, Disaster Management Officer, NRCS, Lagos State Branch, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

According to Oladimeji, shock occurs due to a sudden depression to the brain, which is one of the vital organs of the body.

He said that accidents and disasters were not usually premeditated and when such unexpected events occur, people normally go into shock.

Oladimeji said some of the shock signs to look out for during emergency response included restlessness, numbness, cold limbs and odd or abnormal behaviour of victims.

“You see some people involved in car accidents come out of their vehicles and start running.

“Some others react to the news of death of people close to them by falling down. That is not fainting, it’s shock,” he said.

Oladimeji said that responders of emergencies should apply the technique he called ‘WARRI’, when responding to victims of shock.

According to him, W stands for warmth, A for airways, R for rest, the second R for reassurance while the I stands for referral, if needed.

He said that such people (victims) needed warmth, open airways for free ventilation, rest, reassurance and if necessary, to seek medical attention.

Oladimeji, who narrated an experience during the emergency response after the Dana plane crash in June 2012, said that residents of that area where the accident occurred found it difficult sleeping because of the shock.

He added that the psychology department of the University of Lagos had to be involved to provide counselling for them.

Oladimeji cautioned that emergency responders, who lacked first aid training, should not move victims of accidents or disasters but rather call for help, in order not to complicate issues.

He advised that everyone should receive first aid training for them to know what to do in cases of emergencies.

