Shi’ites join June 12 protesters in Abuja to demand Buhari’s resignation

Authors:

bayo wahab

Shi'ites have been protesting against the detention of El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat since December 2015.

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria better known as Shi’ites joined June 12 protesters in Abuja to call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation.

The protesters stormed major roads in the Federal Capital metropolis to kick against “bad governance” under the Buhari administration.

Some of them held placards with inscriptions such as, ‘Buhari must go’, ‘Police brutality has not stopped’, ‘Digital right is a human right’.

Shi’ites also seized the opportunity to protests against the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The IMN members have been protesting against the detention of El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat since December 2015.

The group chanted “Buhari must go… free El-Zakzaky… stop injustice,” as they marched on the street of Abuja.

However, in a bid to disperse the protesters, police reportedly fired teargas at the protesters.

