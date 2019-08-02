The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to set aside the proscription order it granted the Federal Government on the group.

On Friday, July 26, 2019, the government obtained the order to proscribe IMN after the court had declared the group as a terrorist organization.

In a suit filed on Friday, August 2, 2019, the group challenged the ex parte application filed before the court by the federal government.

According to TheCable, the legal counsel who filed the suit, Haruna Magashi argued that the court that granted the order lacked the jurisdiction to hear the ex parte order against IMN.

Magashi stated in the notice that the order breached the fundamental right to a fair hearing, freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

He said, “We pray the court to set aside, discharge and or vacate the ex-parte order of this Hon court made on 26 July 2019, declaring the activities of the respondent as amounting to act of terrorism and illegality.”

“An order setting aside or vacating the order of the court proscribing the existence and activities of the respondent in any part of Nigeria

“An order restraining any person or group of person from participating in any manner in any of the activities of the respondent under any circumstance.”

Meanwhile, following the proscription of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Suhaila Zakzaky, daughter of the leader of the movement, Ibrahim Elzakzaky has said IMN members will continue to protest till her father is freed.

Suhaila said this while reacting to a statement from Ibrahim Musa, the president of the IMN media forum that the their street protests have been suspended.