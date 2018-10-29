Pulse.ng logo
Shiite Protest: Police to deploy adequate personnel in FCT

Supporters press for the release of Nigerian Shiite Muslim cleric Ibrahim Zakzaky on May 14, 2018, a day before his appearance in court to face criminal charges play Shiite Protest: Police to deploy adequate personnel in FCT (AFP/File)

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) on Sunday assured residents of the territory of adequate security following rumours of the planned procession by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in the territory.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Spokesman of the command, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that news trending in the social media had alleged that the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) was planing a major procession into the FCT.

NAN also report that members of the sect had been protesting the detention of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky since 2015.

Manzah, however, assured that both uniform and plain-clothe police operatives would be deployed at strategic points to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

The spokesman said that adequate measures security measures had also been put in place to ensure free flow of vehicular movement in the territory.

He, therefore, enjoined members of the public to feel free to go about their lawful activities.

The command seizes this medium to address member of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria on the need to be law abiding, and ensure they write and secure the appropriate clearance before embarking on any form of procession in FCT,” he added.

