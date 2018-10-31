Shiite protest: I-G puts Commissioners of Police on red alert

news

The Inspector- General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has placed all Commissioners of Police on red alert over the activities of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

A statement by the Police Force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the commissioners, especially those facing likely threats by the Shiites, to deal with them decisively in accordance with the law.

“They are to deal decisively in accordance with the law with the sect and prevent the group from causing breakdown of law and order in those States,” he said.

Moshood said that the I-G had directed a thorough investigation and prosecution of the 400 members of the sect arrested by the police in Abuja on Tuesday over alleged violent protest.

The spokesman said that the suspects would be charged to court for terrorism.

He also said that the I-G condemned the attack on police personnel and the setting ablaze of police vehicle, allegedly by the Shiites, warning that the police would not condone lawlessness and disturbance of public peace by any group.

“The full weight of the law will be applied on perpetrators of violence and lawlessness that can lead to breach of the peace, and law and order anywhere in the country,” he added.

He implored residents of FCT and other contiguous States to to be vigilant and go about their lawful engagements without fear.