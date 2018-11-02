Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Shiite protest: DHQ flays AI’s negative, false narratives

Shiite protest: DHQ flays AI’s negative, false narratives

In a statement on Thursday by Brig.-Gen. John Agim, the Acting Director Defence Information (DDI), the DHQ said the AI’s “hate and disdain for peaceful co-existence of Nigerians was manifested in the ways it consistently fabricates lies and gives negative narrative of issues related to Nigeria’s national security and its military.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
4 ways army said governors are sponsoring Fulani herdsmen play Shiite protest: DHQ flays AI’s negative, false narratives (Daily Post)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed worry that the narrative of the Amnesty International (AI) in matters of national security and unity of Nigeria has continued unabated in spite of verifiable evidences to the contrary.

In a statement on Thursday by Brig.-Gen. John Agim, the Acting Director Defence Information (DDI), the DHQ said the AI’s “hate and disdain for peaceful co-existence of Nigerians was manifested in the ways it consistently fabricates lies and gives negative narrative of issues related to Nigeria’s national security and its military.”

Agim was reacting to a report in which the group alleged that the military and police engaged “in horrific use of excessive force that led to the killing of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi’ites during ‘peaceful’ protests.”

According to the DDI, the AI report was not a true reflection of what transpired in the last few days.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram sect members “neutralised”, wound 6 soldiers in repels attack – Army

Members of IMN or Shiite clashed with the military on Saturday and Monday at Zuba and Kugbo/Karu bridge junction, all in the FCT, as they tried to push themselves into the city centre for a protest.

“For the sake of the good people of Nigeria and the international community who quest for the truth, what the AI “cooked up” in that report is a figment of its own imagination to further paint Nigeria black among the comity of nations.

“The military has never been sent to stop the protesting Shi’ites group at any given time.

“On the events referred to by the AI, the soldiers were not after the protesting Shi’ites, neither was there such number of casualties.

“Instead, a convoy from the Army Headquarters Garrison Abuja was conducting a routine shipment of ammunition and missiles to a military formation in Kaduna escorted by troops when they ran into the protesters at Zuba in FCT.

“The protesting Shi’ites not only prevented the convoy from proceeding on its mission, but also attempted to overrun the escorts to cart away the shipment.

“Hence, the troops had to protect the goods and extricate themselves from the imminent mob action by applying minimum force,” Agim said.

He explained that the next day, the IMN also had another confrontation with the military at a popular checkpoint along Nyanya – Mararaba road, leading into the FCT.

Agim said that the check point had been in existence since 2014 after the Boko Haram Terrorist attack on Nyanya Motor Park.

Unfortunately, the group tried to overrun the checkpoint in which the military resisted.

“In all these attacks, the IMN was the aggressor while the military only acted in self defence.

“The Shi’ites actions were planned and premeditated as the group were aware of the existence of the military checkpoint and were prepared to confront the soldiers.

“The casualty of IMN stands at four wounded and three dead at Zuba while at the Nyanya – Mararaba road checkpoint, three died with three wounded,” he said.

ALSO READ: Nigerian army silent as families seek news of the missing

According to him, the military also had six of its personnel seriously wounded and currently at intensive care.

“The DHQ wishes to emphasise for the umpteenth time that the narratives of the AI are outright falsehoods and calculated attempts at whipping up sentiments and misleading unsuspecting Nigerians as well as demoralising friendly nations.

“The organization has continued to churn out reports that are outside the confines of the principles of objectivity, truth and balance reportage which provides all sides to the story the way it happened.

“Sadly, AI’s past activities in Nigeria and its negative reportorial of the Nigerian Armed Forces is capable of emboldening the IMN in its unwholesome activities.

“Also, what AI is doing could stop friendly nations from collaborating with Nigeria in its war against insurgency,” Agim added.

He said the intentions of AI in Nigeria had “remained suspect as the organisation is always silent on the other side of issues.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 "I'm going to watch you closely from now on", Buhari warns Nigeria...bullet
2 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian...bullet
3 How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Shiites bury dead after clashes with security forces
Nigerian army silent as families seek news of the missing
Boko Haram Defense Headquarters solicits vital information in defeating terrorists
Buhari Gowon defends President over killer herdsmen attacks
Amnesty International FG says not on the defensive on human rights abuse reports
Herdsmen-Farmers Crisis Politicians are blackmailing me over conflict, Buhari says
Herders-Farmers Crisis Presidency has "evidence" politicians are responsible for killings
In Nasarawa Army denies killing 6 herdsmen, says herdsmen militia killed 2 soldiers
Plateau Killings Presidency accuses PDP of dancing on the graves of victims

Local

Pic 17 President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd R) Secreatry to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha (R), President, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS); Mrs Gloria Laraba Shoda (M) during the of NCWS delegation to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday (1/11/18)
Buhari to NCWS: I’ll continue to be fair to women
Cross section of policemen during the flag off of Operation Harmony in Kafanchan, Kaduna state.
Kaduna Crisis: 97 suspects charged to court, says CP
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the arrest of Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe as unfortunate.
IPOB: Ayugu urges court to hold Sen. Abaribe, Fani-Kayode culpable for Kanu’s escape
Peoples Democratic Party banner
PDP condemns invasion of its Ekiti secretariat by hoodlums
X
Advertisement