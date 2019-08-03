Umar and Owolabi died during a clash between the Police and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), in Abuja.

Late DCP Umar, before his death, was the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, while Owolabi was fatally shot while on an assignment for Channels Television.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday, said the President made the pledge through a three-man presidential team he sent to condole with the family of late Umar.

President Buhari maintained that the late Police Officer had paid the highest sacrifice for the nation, an act that would never be forgotten.

President Buhari condemned violence in the name of protests, describing it as ”a gross abuse of the rights of citizens of Nigeria who are free to protest within designated areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

The President’s delegation, made up of his Senior Special Assistants, Sarki Abba and Garba Shehu in charge of Domestic Affairs and Media and Publicity respectively and the State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure, was received by the older brother of the late Officer, CP Usman Belel and the widow, Busrah.

They both expressed their deep appreciation to the President for sending the delegation.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the late DCP Umar as well as for peace and stability of the country.

NAN reports that the Islamic Movement of Nigeria has since been proscribed by the Federal Government.