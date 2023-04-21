The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shettima’s emergence as VP will reduce my burden in running Borno – Zulum

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged the people of Borno to continue to prayer for the vice president-elect to succeed in discharging the responsibility of his office.

Borno State governor Babagana Zulum and Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:MrMtag]
Borno State governor Babagana Zulum and Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:MrMtag]

Recommended articles

Zulum made the declaration in Maiduguri on Friday at a Sallah luncheon for stakeholders graced by the vice-president-elect.

The governor said with the incoming vice-president, the government and people of Borno have a reliable brother and a team player to lean on for support in the recovery process.

“President Buhari has been complaining that I am the only one suffering in Borno with no one supporting me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By the grace of God, in the next four years to come, I have with me a brother and indeed my boss that will support me and support the government and people of Borno.

“This will reduce our burden and will ensure our progress and development,’’ Zulum said.

He urged the people of Borno to continue to prayer for the vice president-elect to succeed in discharging the responsibility of his office.

Reiterating the commitment of his administration to deliver more people-oriented programmes, Zulum urged for more unity among elected leaders for the betterment of Borno.

He also thanked security agencies in the state for their commitment to return of total peace and normalcy in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 5 over alleged murder of motorcyclist in Bauchi

Police arrest 5 over alleged murder of motorcyclist in Bauchi

Shettima’s emergence as VP will reduce my burden in running Borno – Zulum

Shettima’s emergence as VP will reduce my burden in running Borno – Zulum

Buhari, Tinubu exchange Sallah greetings

Buhari, Tinubu exchange Sallah greetings

I hold no grudge against anyone – Ganduje

I hold no grudge against anyone – Ganduje

Sultan wants politicians to accept outcome of 2023 elections in good faith

Sultan wants politicians to accept outcome of 2023 elections in good faith

Orji-Kalu seeks partnership with Church, says Tinubu not sick

Orji-Kalu seeks partnership with Church, says Tinubu not sick

Sanwo-Olu charges Muslims on spirituality, peaceful co-existence at Sallah

Sanwo-Olu charges Muslims on spirituality, peaceful co-existence at Sallah

Police launch manhunt for killers of 5 officers, couple in Imo

Police launch manhunt for killers of 5 officers, couple in Imo

Senate reschedules resumption to May 2

Senate reschedules resumption to May 2

Pulse Sports

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

Hodgson vs Vieira: What is the new Crystal Palace boss doing differently?

Hodgson vs Vieira: What is the new Crystal Palace boss doing differently?

Ime Udoka set to coach Precious Achiuwa as Toronto Raptors fire Nick Nurse

Ime Udoka set to coach Precious Achiuwa as Toronto Raptors fire Nick Nurse

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, President-Muhammadu Buhari with some Chibok girls.

Buhari’s govt ends with 96 Chibok girls still in captivity after 9 years