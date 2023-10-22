Shettima to participate in AfDB world food dialogue in US

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Communications, Office Of The Vice President, disclosed this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He explained that as the special guest, Shettima would deliver a keynote address at the event which would commence on Oct. 24.

”In the itinerary of the Vice-President while in the U.S. are stake meetings across some states of the U.S. with manufacturers, investors and top government officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

”On the Norman Borlaug International Dialogue, Shettima will be joining the late UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan’s organisation, AGRA; World Food Prize laureates; Ghana President, John Kufuor and AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina.

”Others at the event are former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Presidents Felix Tshishiked and Joaquim Chissano; Joyce Banda; Ameenah Gurib – Fakim and IFAD President, Kanayo Nwanze as distinguished African leaders who in the past used the event to canvas support for agricultural development and food sufficiency in Africa.”

Nkwocha said the vice president would use the platform to speak on the potentialities and endowments of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.