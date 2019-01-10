The governor made the appeal when the Chairman of the Legion, Borno Chapter, Col. Williams Mamza, rtd, led other members of the lwgion on a courtesy visit to Shettima at the Government House, Maiduguri.

Shettima said that the call was imperative to enable the military succeed in its counter insurgency operations toward restoring peace in the state.

The governor lamented that some sections of the media only dwelt on the negative stories, inimical to the successful implementation of the counter insurgency campaign.

“There is a video circulating right now about the accomplishment of the Nigerian Army on social media. “When you go on the social media, especially Twitter, it is just torrent of insults and abuses against our military.” he said.

He also expressed concern that many people sat in the comfort of their homes and offices to misinform the public, thus, instill fear in the minds of the people and demoralise the troops.

He urged Journalists in Maiduguri to counter the false narratives by reflecting on the feasts and victories recorded by the Nigerian military.

“We want to encaurage them because they are human beings with blood and flesh.

“They need to be appreciated for their sacrifices and recognised for their services. They need morale boost from all of us.”

Shettima also urged members of the Legion to work toward complimenting effort of the military in the counter terrorism operations.

“We want members of the legion to be part of our robust security architechture that we are trying to put in place to support the army.”

Mamza told the governor that the legion came to brief him on the activities of the planned Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He said that the legion comprised of retired service men and women who had assisted tremendously in keeping Nigeria as one big family, with commitment, dedication and selflessness, stressing that the sacrifices they made would never be in vain.

He appealed to the governor to allocate an office for the legion at the Ramat Shopping Complex, to assist in the day -to – day running of its affairs in the state and secure the arcades in the complex.

Mamza assured the government that the legion would continue to support the Nigerian armed forces in the fight against boko haram, to restore normalcy in the state.

Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Nigerian Army, thanked the Governor for the tremendous support he had been giving to the military.

Biu also commended the collective efforts of elders and people of the state in helping security forces to end the Boko Haram menace.

” With sustained civil support to the military, the state and the north-east region will soon be free from insurgency and other criminal activities,” he said.