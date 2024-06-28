Shettima seeks enabling business environment for innovation, productivity

Shettima implored members of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to be driven by the dreams of all Nigerians aspiring to grow their businesses and looking up to the government for direction toward a future of prosperity.

Shettima gave the charge during the PEBEC town hall meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting followed the successful completion of the 90-day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan.

He noted that no matter the depth of the reforms introduced, the government would fail to achieve its goals unless MDAs functioned at their best and aligned seamlessly with the agenda of the Tinubu administration.

He described the PEBEC town hall meeting as a rescue mission for a country that had saddled its citizens with “the critical role of creating an environment where every idea can germinate into an enduring business.

“Our success is not merely a matter of policy but is measured by its impact, from the small-time trader in Kafanchan to the large corporation on Lagos Island.

“Today, I feel the pulse of our collective desire to make this objective a reality.”

He urged all stakeholders, especially the MDAs, to build on the gains of the past 120 days with a sense of urgency and purpose, as they reflected on the measurable outcomes of the Regulatory Reform Accelerator.

He urged them to improve Nigeria’s business environment through timely feedback, rigorous monitoring, and shared responsibility.

“We are the vehicles of the promises made by His Excellency, President Tinubu. The Regulatory Reform Accelerator is an avenue to inject life into our economy and renew the hope of our nation.

“The quality of your ideas and the intensity of your energy today are the very sparks we need to stay on track and to always remind ourselves of the burden of expectations upon us.

“We must align with the vision of President Tinubu, and ensure that our pursuit of a business environment that fosters innovation, creativity, and productivity is built upon the pillars of the eight-point agenda.

“Today, we stand on a robust foundation, recognising that achieving PEBEC’s mandate directly contributes to our shared economic prosperity as a nation.”

Shettima disclosed that the PEBEC’s public sector reforms had achieved a collective score of over 80 per cent at the beginning of the 90-day Regulatory Reform Accelerator.

He added that “despite a slow start, the collective commitment and actions of every Minister, Head of Agency, Reform Champion, and BFA Committee Member have significantly increased reform implementation during the 30-day extension.”

He described PEBEC as an enabler for the MDAs in government whose role required a unified and collaborative effort across the council and MDAs.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the long-term success of PEBEC hinges on our ability to institutionalise reform capabilities, foster deep collaboration across government, and maintain a commitment to continuous improvements.

“These reforms must become ingrained in the fabric of our public institutions. By doing so, we pave the way for sustained progress and lasting impact that will outlive us all, creating a better Nigeria for our children and their children afterwards,” he noted.

Earlier in his welcome address, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), said key aspects of the PEBEC initiatives such as the New PEBEC Business Champions, 90-day Regulatory Reform Accelerator, and legislative and judicial reforms were being deployed and implemented across MDAs.

He expressed confidence that the outcome of the town hall would contribute significantly to the overall efforts aimed at improving the business environment in the country.

On her part, the Special Adviser to the President PEBEC and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, while responding to questions posed by some participants, assured that the Tinubu administration had demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring steady improvements in the country’s business environment.

Oduwole attributed the progress made so far in the reform process largely to the personal commitment, unwavering support and overall leadership of Shettima.

She described his approval for a 30-day extension of the Regulatory Reform Accelerator as a milestone in the reform efforts.

Oduwole underscored the significance of the town hall in the overall reform process, noting that the feedback would be key to strengthening and making the different initiatives and programmes undertaken by PEBEC more effective.

Present at the event were the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi and Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

Also present were: Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Hon. Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu; Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari.