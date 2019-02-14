At least three people were killed when terrorists fired on Shettima's convoy while travelling to Gamboru to campaign for the general elections.

The attack has been claimed by the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram that has terrorised the northeast region for nearly 10 years.

In a statement signed by Shettima's spokesperson, Isa Gusau, on Thursday, February 14, he said it was an attempt to instill terror in the minds of citizens and the military.

"While the governor is expecting full security briefing to get accurate information on the incident, preliminary report on Wednesday, confirmed the killing of three persons during the attack, which principally aimed to attract local and global media attention in order to sustain propaganda strategy and to instill fear in citizens and gallant troops," the statement read.

The governor mourned the people who lost their lives in the attack. Gusau disclosed that he'll meet with the families of those affected by the attack on Thursday.

"The governor will also meet some security heads to review the incident and more importantly, to continue his determined collaboration with all security agencies and volunteers in remaining committed to the ongoing fight against Boko Haram," Gusau said.

The governor also reaffirmed his confidence in the capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces to defeat the terrorist group and cripple its activities.

"The governor remains optimistic and urges citizens to be calm, prayerful and supportive of the Nigerian armed forces and volunteers through means that include (as they have been doing) the sharing of useful information," he added.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.