Shettima inaugurates ₦‎6.6bn vehicles, ₦5.1bn food palliatives in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the inauguration is part of the celebrations marking 100 days in office of Aliyu.

Shattima also inaugurated the distribution of ₦5.1 billion food items for vulnerable persons as palliatives to cushion the fuel subsidy removal challenges on the residents. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was part of the celebrations marking 100 days in office of Aliyu.

Shettima lauded the efforts of Aliyu on the wonderful initiatives that would surely enhance the lives of citizens, noting that he had inaugurated 500 housing schemes on Sunday.

He said the efforts had demonstrated Aliyu’s determination to transform the state in recognition of new roads, flyovers and other infrastructural development across the state within 100 days of stewardship.

The vice president said that assisting security operatives would augment their activities in safeguarding people’s lives. He further commended BUA cement company for supporting Sokoto state government with 10 Hilux for the security operatives.

Shettima commended the support and encouragement of former Governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko and enjoined people to support the present administration at all levels determined to improve people’s lives in the country.

In his speech, Aliyu said vehicles comprised 40 Hilux, 22 Bufferlos vans for security operatives and 50 buses for interstate transportations as well as 20 cars for women intercity transportation system.

He said the vehicles cost the state government ₦6.4 billion while the grains were procured at the cost of ₦5.1 billion and urged the beneficiaries to ensure judicious utilization of the vehicles.

Aliyu added that BUA cement also supported the state government with 10 Hilux for security operatives besides the government procured vehicles. He said the initiatives were part of a 9-point agenda enshrined by his administration to enhance peoples wellbeing and improve infrastructure across the state.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Idris Gobir, said all items were paid and commended Aliyu for the giant strides. NAN reports that Shettima also inaugurated the Rijiyar Dorawa flyover completed by Aliyu within his first 100 days in office.

News Agency Of Nigeria

