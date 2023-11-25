Shettima in Ogun for 2023 Akesan day celebration
Akesan is the mythical founder of Iperu, an ancient town in Ogun, South-Western Nigeria.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the Iperu Development Association (IDA).
On arrival, the vice-president was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, governors of Kwara and Kogi states, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and other top Federal and State government functionaries.
Oral history has it that Akesan was a daughter to an Alaafin who along with her husband Ajagbe migrated from Ile Ife to finally settle in Iperu around the 13th or 14th century.
