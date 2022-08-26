RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Bayo Wahab

Shettima says his shabby appearance at the NBA conference was deliberate.

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)
Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

The former governor of Borno State got Nigerians talking when he showed up at the event in an oversized three-button coat; a turn-up baggy trousers; a long red tie and a pair of gym sneakers.

A viral photo of Shettima sitting on a couch with his long red tie showing below his belly overshadowed conversations about the annual event as his oversized suit trended online and dominated other conversations Nigerians would have discussed on other presidential candidates that attended the event.

Shettima’s outfit to an event where he was expected to look decent was a turn-off for Nigerians as many recreated viral photo to mock his joint ticket with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the Vice Presidential candidate of the APC has said that his controversial appearance at the conference was deliberate.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Shettima said he deliberately dressed shabbily to the event.

He said decided to wear sneakers to the conference when he realised the plan of one of the presidential candidates to commit mischief at the event.

Shettima said, “I was in Lagos for the NBA Conference. It was held at Eko Hotel, It was largely funded by the Lagos State Government, the APC Government of Lagos State. Subsequently, they moved to Eko Atlantic City, a product of an idea conceived by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“When I sent my recce team, one of the presidential candidates, he funded his team, they held meetings for three consecutive nights to commit mischief. When I was told that it was a hostile crowd, I am banker, I was trained by one of the best bankers in the world. I am a Jim Ovia boy. I deliberately wore sneakers to sub ... at them”.

Shettima served as the Governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna is committed to harmonious relationship between Muslims, Christians – Ag. Gov.

Kaduna is committed to harmonious relationship between Muslims, Christians – Ag. Gov.

Wike is surely working for PDP - Atiku

Wike is surely working for PDP - Atiku

FG worries over illegal mining, moves to prosecute offenders

FG worries over illegal mining, moves to prosecute offenders

7.1m Nigerians in N/East need humanitarian assistance – FG

7.1m Nigerians in N/East need humanitarian assistance – FG

PTA denies contributing N10,000 to end ASUU strike

PTA denies contributing N10,000 to end ASUU strike

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

BREAKING: Many trapped as building collapses in Abuja

BREAKING: Many trapped as building collapses in Abuja

Inibehe Effiong regains freedom after 30 days in prison

Inibehe Effiong regains freedom after 30 days in prison

2023: Afeniferes are behind Tinubu, says Sen. Adeyeye

2023: Afeniferes are behind Tinubu, says Sen. Adeyeye

Trending

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Auwa Barde, the young inventor who built a robot that works with exoskeleton remote control in Kano. [NAN]

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control