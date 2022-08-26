Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

The former governor of Borno State got Nigerians talking when he showed up at the event in an oversized three-button coat; a turn-up baggy trousers; a long red tie and a pair of gym sneakers.

A viral photo of Shettima sitting on a couch with his long red tie showing below his belly overshadowed conversations about the annual event as his oversized suit trended online and dominated other conversations Nigerians would have discussed on other presidential candidates that attended the event.

Shettima’s outfit to an event where he was expected to look decent was a turn-off for Nigerians as many recreated viral photo to mock his joint ticket with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the Vice Presidential candidate of the APC has said that his controversial appearance at the conference was deliberate.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Shettima said he deliberately dressed shabbily to the event.

He said decided to wear sneakers to the conference when he realised the plan of one of the presidential candidates to commit mischief at the event.

Shettima said, “I was in Lagos for the NBA Conference. It was held at Eko Hotel, It was largely funded by the Lagos State Government, the APC Government of Lagos State. Subsequently, they moved to Eko Atlantic City, a product of an idea conceived by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“When I sent my recce team, one of the presidential candidates, he funded his team, they held meetings for three consecutive nights to commit mischief. When I was told that it was a hostile crowd, I am banker, I was trained by one of the best bankers in the world. I am a Jim Ovia boy. I deliberately wore sneakers to sub ... at them”.