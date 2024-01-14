ADVERTISEMENT
Shettima departs for World Economic Forum in Switzerland

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vice president is expected to return to Nigeria at the end of the meeting.

Shettima will join other political and business leaders from across the world for the week-long meeting, which will be held from Jan. 15–19, 2024.

The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

According to his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement issued in Abuja, the vice president will also co-chair the launch of the Private Sector Action Plan for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

He is also expected to hold high-level discussions with the Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Makhtar Diop and the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, among others.

“Also on the sidelines of the annual meeting, Shettima will chair a roundtable dialogue on Nigeria’s economic path.

“He will also attend a special session dedicated to building trust in the global energy transition programme,” Nkwocha added.

