Shenzhen Lemi launches solar products in Nigeria

Recent findings have shown that only a mixed energy can help solve the energy poverty in Nigeria. This finding was further confirmed at the launch of Shenzhen LEMI (solar) products' into the Nigerian market.

The products are duly certified by Lighting Global Certification of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The founder of LEMI Technology Development Company Limited, Joyce Chen in her address at the launch of the products noted that it is common knowledge that Nigerians and indeed Africans are disappointed, hurt and wary of the various solar power products they have used because of their low quality.

Chen further explained that the need to earn the confidence of the public on its products led to subjection of its products to the scrutiny of the World Bank and IFC, which further validated their worth by granting them lighting global quality certification. This certification is an initiative by the World Bank and IFC to regain the trust and boost confidence of consumers in certain solar products.

She further noted that both solar off-grid and micro-grid power are becoming more and more cost-effective, environment-friendly and energy-saving, just as the cost of solar products are getting lower than the cost of traditional electricity in some countries.

Also speaking at the launch, Allwell Nwankwo, Program Lead for Lighting Africa-Nigeria, IFC, explained that there is yet a lot left to be done in Nigeria's solar market, as penetration of solar product is still very low. He revealed that plans are ongoing to reach 1.2million households with the Lighting Global Initiative which ends in June, 2020. He further explained that to address low quality and to boost confidence of solar product users, a quality assurance mechanism was put in place in 2008 to ensure that only products that meet specific minimum requirements will be supported by World Bank.

