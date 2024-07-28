ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi begs Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi urged Nigerians to be patriotic and assist the government by doing everything possible to reset the country to make it a place where no man would be oppressed.

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi appeals to Nigerians [NAN]
Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi appeals to Nigerians [NAN]

Recommended articles

Umahi made the appeal in Abuja on Saturday at the Unveiling of the Federal Government’s initiative “Operation Free Our Roads” aimed at delivering accessible roads nationwide.

The minister, while unveiling the initiative, said it was aimed at ensuring that all roads under construction were motorable and completed in due time.

Umahi appealed to citizens to shelve the planned protest and give the president more time to work, adding that the president was trying to deliver infrastructure and, if supported, would transform the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to our youths to give Mr President Bola Tinubu more time.

“It would have been a failed state if God did not divinely bring the President at a very critical time like this.

“A lot of people did not know what challenges we had before he came on board,” he said.

Umahi urged Nigerians to be patriotic and assist the government by doing everything possible to reset the country to make it a place where no man would be oppressed.

According to him, the protest may be hijacked by hoodlums.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, there may be hardship, but the dawn is the darkest part of the night; we see a lot of hope and positive indices.

“So, let us give him more time and support him and increase our productivity, our country will be great again,” he said

Umahi said the “Operation Free Our Roads’’ initiative was part of the government’s effort to put citizens first by fixing the roads, especially in the rainy season.

“The contractors will use the stone base to put and fill all the potholes in failed portions or where we have potholes, they will all be filled, both carriageways.

“Then, they will continue to maintain one carriageway for vehicles to follow while they consistently walk on one carriageway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to put our eyes here. All controllers and all directors must be vigilant.”

Umahi also urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to contribute and take the operation seriously.

“This operation free our roads is not just for the Ministry of Works, it is also for FERMA. We are going to put our eyes on all the directors and engineers of FERMA, we must take this thing very seriously.

“So, we will use contingency to ensure that all out roads are freed. Where there is no contingency, they must notify the permanent secretary and the director of highways immediately.

“We do not want our people to suffer during this rainy season,’’ works minister said

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't follow the path of anarchy, destruction - Shettima tells protest planners

Don't follow the path of anarchy, destruction - Shettima tells protest planners

Don't protest, Tinubu is open to dialogue – Minister assures youths

Don't protest, Tinubu is open to dialogue – Minister assures youths

Govt expresses worry as peculiar hepatitis infection hits Ondo State

Govt expresses worry as peculiar hepatitis infection hits Ondo State

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi begs Nigerians

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi begs Nigerians

Address the nation - Atiku support group advises Tinubu on how to ease protest threat

Address the nation - Atiku support group advises Tinubu on how to ease protest threat

Abia doesn't have befitting Government House - Otti justifies working from home

Abia doesn't have befitting Government House - Otti justifies working from home

People have paid to use Eagle Square on Aug 1, Wike tells intending FCT protesters

People have paid to use Eagle Square on Aug 1, Wike tells intending FCT protesters

My past one year in office has been challenging for Nigerians - Tinubu

My past one year in office has been challenging for Nigerians - Tinubu

Lagos govt diverts traffic from Osborne to Adeniji Adele link bridge

Lagos govt diverts traffic from Osborne to Adeniji Adele link bridge

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members [X:@Speaker_Abbas]

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina [NAN]

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina

Men of Nigeria Immigration Service, Seme command in a group photograph with the 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana in Seme. [NAN]

Immigration receives 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

Africa's richest person, Aliko Dangote

Dangote scraps planned investment in steel after FG's monopoly accusation