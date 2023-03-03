ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Shell pipeline explodes in Rivers, many feared dead

Ima Elijah

According to the broadcast, aired on Arise TV, the victims may have been engaging in illegal pipeline vandalism.

An explosion [Photographed by Luke Jernejcic for Unsplash]
An explosion [Photographed by Luke Jernejcic for Unsplash]

An oil pipeline belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has exploded in Rivers state.

Recommended articles

Where it happened: The incident took place on Friday morning, March 03, 2023, in Rumuekpe, which falls under Emohua Local Government Area.

Whule an official confirmation is yet to be released, there are indications that the number of casualties may surpass twelve. Nonetheless, it has been confirmed that three individuals are in a critical condition and are presently undergoing treatment in hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the information available, the explosion that engulfed vehicles as well, originated from a tapping point on a pipeline.

In a live broadcast on Arise TV, monitored by Pulse, it was reported that the victims may have been engaging in unlawful pipeline tampering.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari inaugurates 700 made-in-Nigeria troops-carrying trucks

Buhari inaugurates 700 made-in-Nigeria troops-carrying trucks

IPAC condemns murder of APC chieftain in Osun

IPAC condemns murder of APC chieftain in Osun

BREAKING: Supreme Court trumps Buhari as old naira notes to stay till December 31

BREAKING: Supreme Court trumps Buhari as old naira notes to stay till December 31

Labour Party robbed me of votes, should accept being cheated – SDP's Adewole

Labour Party robbed me of votes, should accept being cheated – SDP's Adewole

BREAKING: Shell pipeline explodes in Rivers, many feared dead

BREAKING: Shell pipeline explodes in Rivers, many feared dead

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

SDP accepts presidential election

SDP accepts presidential election

March 11 state elections to hold as scheduled — INEC

March 11 state elections to hold as scheduled — INEC

Buhari inaugurates Cancer Center in Maiduguri

Buhari inaugurates Cancer Center in Maiduguri

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IrokoTV CEO, Jason Njoku and APC House of Reps member, Akin Alabi.

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

World leaders congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect Tinubu

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Daily Post Nigeria)

3 senatorial seat elections declared inconclusive in Sokoto