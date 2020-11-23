Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, says the death of the Nasarawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Philip Shekwo, happened for a reason.

Shekwo was found dead hours after he was abducted by unknown gunmen from his residence on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

In a condolence message released on Monday, November 23, Bello mourned the deceased APC chieftain and expressed shock over his 'sudden death'.

The governor described the deceased as a peaceful and dedicated party leader, and condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa.

"This is most unfortunate, but God is not unaware, and yet He allowed it for a purpose.

"May God comfort the immediate family, the APC members and the entire people of Nasawara State," he said.

Philip Shekwo was the APC Chairman in Nasarawa State before his death [PMNEWS]

The APC has called on security operatives to find Shekwo's killers and bring them to justice.

Nasarawa and many states in the north have been affected by the activities of bandits who have abducted and killed hundreds of people.

Over 1,100 people were killed in rural villages in the north between January and July 2020 alone, according to Amnesty International in a report published in August.