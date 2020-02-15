Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau has issued a threat to the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

The insurgent leader in a video released on Thursday, February 13, 2020, says his men will go after Pantami for threatening to block their communication lines, saying they do not depend on the lines to put out their messages.

Recalling how Sheikh Mahmud Jafar was killed in Kano in 2007, Shekau asked the minister to repent and become a good Muslim before he calls on his men to go after him.

He said, “This video message is specifically released because of one man, who thinks he is knowledgeable. I want him to archive this message and continue referring to it till his death comes. From today onward, you will continue to live in sorrow, because I, Shekau, say so.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami at the Annual Cyber Security Conference organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. [Twitter/@FMoCDENigeria]

“This warning is for Isa Ali Panatami; don’t think simply because you preach in English or because you are called a doctor, it means you have knowledge of Islam. You know nothing. Today you have become a minister, and you are feeling you can achieve your selfish ends. You must know that speaking English has nothing to do with Islam.

“You said you are going to block phone lines and other means of communication, to frustrate the activities of Boko Haram, right? But you must understand that we don’t depend on such to take out our messages. Our messengers are like the angels of God. How dare you attempt to stop the works we are doing for the creator of the heavens and earth, simply because you have become a slave to the white world and the country. We pity you if you don’t repent.

“I swear to God, you are nothing. Initially, we have not begrudged with you, but now you have become a slave to the infidels; repent now and become a good Muslim. If you don’t comply from now on, death will come to you, Isa Ali Pantami. I call on my members in Africa, in Nigeria to rise and do the needful. Let them know that what we did to Sheik Jafar is just the tip of the iceberg. Anywhere you see Isa Ali Pantami, don’t spare him. Isa Ali Pantami you are nothing; even Jafar tried the same thing but we dealt with him; talk less of you that is nothing in Islamic practice. And from today on, you would not have rest of mind because you have dared God.”