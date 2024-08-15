ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I've never taken bribe - Ex-Kano Gov says he still lives in rented apartment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shekarau says he did not touch the local government's funds throughout his eight years as Kano governor.

Former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau [BBC]
Former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau [BBC]

Recommended articles

Shekarau said this in Abuja at a news briefing to release the activities marking the 70th Anniversary of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN).

He also said he had never touched any of the local government’s funds throughout his eight years due to the inspiration of moral training in society.

He said, "In my government. I have told you and said it in the media. All this crisis of people eating away at the local government fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

” I may not be the only one, but you may be very sure I’m one of the very few governors that I never touched any of my local government money for eight years.

"And in my 44 years of public leadership, I have never negotiated with any contractors.

"I am proud to say that I have never taken any money from any contractor. They are all there, they know. The only thing I own today is my house where I lived in Kano.

"I still live in a rented house in Abuja and I was able to do this through the inspiration of the MSSN moral training.”

Shekarau, who is the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MSSN, said the society would continue to strive towards strengthening the Muslim community educationally, economically, spiritually, and politically.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, according to him, will be achieved through a wide spectrum of activities in schools and the larger society in partnership with like-minded organisations.

Shekarau said, "At the moment, while we do not have the number of graduates under the umbrella of the MSSN, I can tell you, that we today have 37,000 branches across the federation.

"We will strive to introduce new programmes and processes that will consolidate the fostering of unity and brotherhood, and that will encourage members to participate in politics and governance.”

On the challenges faced by the organisation, Shekarau said for the past 60 years of its existence, MSSN never had a befitting National Headquarters until recently.

He said, "It took us more than a decade to fight to have land in Abuja until we are able to get the one at Gwarinpa and the first project we decided to do is the mosque we are using for this news conference.”

ADVERTISEMENT

MSSN was established in 1954 to bring all the Muslims in closer union, and inculcate in them the true Islamic spirit of brotherhood and absolute faith in Allah as the only basis for the achievement of peace among mankind.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I've never taken bribe - Ex-Kano Gov says he still lives in rented apartment

I've never taken bribe - Ex-Kano Gov says he still lives in rented apartment

Minister adopts orphaned elephant as member of his family, gives reason

Minister adopts orphaned elephant as member of his family, gives reason

Borno dry port will increase Nigeria's GDP, to be ready in 6 months – Zulum

Borno dry port will increase Nigeria's GDP, to be ready in 6 months – Zulum

National Park, Nigerian hunters collaborate on security of forests

National Park, Nigerian hunters collaborate on security of forests

Ebonyi lawmaker partner Nwifuru to end 10-year power blackout in his constituency

Ebonyi lawmaker partner Nwifuru to end 10-year power blackout in his constituency

Adeleke spends ₦2bn to execute 267 micro projects in Osun in 20204

Adeleke spends ₦2bn to execute 267 micro projects in Osun in 20204

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Attacks on passengers, BRT buses will no longer be taken lightly - Lagos govt

Attacks on passengers, BRT buses will no longer be taken lightly - Lagos govt

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Abiodun orders recruitment fee refund, claims funds were for CBT examiners

Otega Ogra, President Bola Tinubu and Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu’s media team in crisis, Onanuga deletes contentious tweet about president

20 die as Cargo boat explodes, sinks in Bayelsa waterways [Guardian Nigeria]

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Inconsistent rainfall could negatively impact crop yields, farmers warn [Punch Newspapers]

Inconsistent rainfall could negatively impact crop yields, farmers warn