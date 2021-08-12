RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shehu Shagari's wife Hadiza dies after battle with COVID-19

COVID-19 has killed over 2,100 people in Nigeria since February 2020.

Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old [Facebook-Bello Bala Shagari]
Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife Nigeria's first democratically-elected president, the late Shehu Shagari, has died.

A statement by the Shagari family said the 80-year-old died early on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

She died of COVID-19 complications after battling the disease while hospitalised at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre in Abuja.

"Her Juma'iza (funeral prayer) will take place today (Thursday), at 4:00 pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja," the Shagari family said.

COVID-19 has killed over 2,100 people in Nigeria since the country recorded its first case of the pandemic in February 2021.

Officials recently warned that the nation is experiencing a third wave of the pandemic, but the country's vaccination campaign has only reached a fraction of the population.

