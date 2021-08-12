Shehu Shagari's wife Hadiza dies after battle with COVID-19

Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife Nigeria's first democratically-elected president, the late Shehu Shagari, has died.
COVID-19 has killed over 2,100 people in Nigeria since February 2020.
A statement by the Shagari family said the 80-year-old died early on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
She died of COVID-19 complications after battling the disease while hospitalised at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre in Abuja.
"Her Juma'iza (funeral prayer) will take place today (Thursday), at 4:00 pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja," the Shagari family said.
Officials recently warned that the nation is experiencing a third wave of the pandemic, but the country's vaccination campaign has only reached a fraction of the population.
