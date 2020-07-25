Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central has responded to the claim by the Federal Government that killings in Southern Kaduna are motivated by politics and revenge.

Recently, over 40 people have reportedly been killed in communities in Kaura, Zangon-Kataf, Kauru and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the state.

In a statement by Garba Shehu on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the Presidency had said that the killings in Southern Kaduna were more complicated than what most people think.

The State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai had also argued that the incessant killings in the state were always given ethnic and religious colouration.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. (Instagram/govkaduna) Instagram

However, in a statement on Saturday, July 25, 2020, the former lawmaker argued that the killings in Kaduna are acts of terrorism and should be treated as such.

He maintained that the terrorists behind the killings of innocent men, women and children have turned southern Kaduna to a mortuary and a graveyard.

He said, “The continuous violence and bloodshed in southern Kaduna stands is unconscionable and stands unreservedly condemned.

“The blood of the innocent is being spilt in the most unimaginably cruel and unspeakably evil manner and with impunity. In southern Kaduna, the north has lost its conscience and the nation has lost its will and spirit. Terrorists have turned southern Kaduna to a mortuary and a graveyard.

“The federal and state government must live up to their moral and constitutional duties and responsibilities by ending the slaughter and the carnage now.

“The killings in southern Kaduna is not a revenge, it’s terrorism and must be treated as such. Gunmen have become the government. Funerals services have become a daily routine. We are becoming a nation of endless mourning and ceaseless bereavement.

“Where women and children are killed and buried every day, the evil that will hunt and torment the nation has been planted. Nigerian political elites shed more tears when their friends die and no tears when their poor people die.

“The Nigerian poor respectfully mourn the death of the rich or the powerful, the Nigerian rich or the powerful have no tears for the death of the poor.

“Where the people cannot be protected from systemic killings and are not allowed to defend themselves, the government carries the sum of the moral burden of guilt and complicity.

“The national flag is splashed with blood each time an innocent man or woman is killed.”