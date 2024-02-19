ADVERTISEMENT
They'll be used to rig elections - Shehu Sani opposes creation of state police

Bayo Wahab

Sani says governors may misuse their states' police forces for political gains.

Senator Shehu Sani. [Guardian]

Through a statement on his Twitter handle, Senator Sani highlighted apprehensions that the new law enforcement structure could be misused by governors for political gains, potentially undermining democracy and civil liberties.

“The State Police will be used by the governors to persecute the opposition, to harass ‘non-indigenes’, to rig elections and to counter the federal police in case of conflict of interest between the federal government and the state,” Sani tweeted.

He further cautioned that this move might lead to the recruitment of state ruling party thugs into the state police, thereby compromising its integrity and purpose.

This critical stance comes in the wake of the decision made on Thursday, February 15, 2024, when President Bola Tinubu and State Governors convened in Abuja to address the nation’s dire insecurity issues.

At the meeting, they agreed upon the creation of state policing as a solution to bolster security measures.

This decision was seen as a strategic move to decentralize policing in Nigeria, intending to make law enforcement more responsive by leveraging local knowledge and capacities.

