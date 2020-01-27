A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, January 27, granted N10 million bail to ex-lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani.

While ruling on the bail application filed by Sani's lawyer, Abdul Ibrahim, Justice Inyang Ekwo admitted the senator to bail with one surety, who must have a landed property within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The judge also asked the senator to deposit his international passport to the court’s registrar, as he adjourned the case till February 24 for commencement of trial.

Recall that Sani, who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the national assembly from 2015 to 2019, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on December 31, 2019, for allegedly extorting the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

The lawmaker was accused of duping Dauda to the tune of $24,000 (N8.6 million).