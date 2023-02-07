Former senator Shehu Sani adopts abandoned 2-week-old baby

The baby was reported to have been picked up by a police patrol team, who proceeded to a social welfare centre.

Sani, who on Tuesday, paid a visit to the Restored Destiny Child Orphanage Foundation where the baby is kept, pledged to provide the necessary support.

He commended the orphanage for agreeing to take up the responsibility of the child.

Sani, who christened the child "Jordan Shehu", promised to do everything to support the child's upbringing.

The former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central in the Eight Assembly, said the increased rate of abandoned children was worrisome.

Sani said reports had shown that many children, who were born under such circumstances were from unwanted pregnancies, particularly from single girls.

According to him, the mothers of such abandoned children do so to avoid stigmatisation.

He said, while no immoral act should be condoned, girls who got pregnant outside wedlock should be supported and counselled.

The lawmaker said different factors were responsible for mothers abandoning their children.

"One of the factors is the stigma attached to such birth and I think it is high time our society began to address and discuss this issue.

"By addressing this issue the idea of shaming people who give birth to this type of children will be checked.

"It is also important that our society starts to pay attention to orphanages, where this type of children are kept.

"Children without parents belong to the society and we must play our part in their upbringing," he said.

The former lawmaker called on leaders to use their position to change the narrative.

He said, "Our traditional and religious leaders should wade into this issue, first to prevent the type of pregnancy that leads to this kind of birth. However, when it happens, we should accept them as one of us.

"There is nobody that is born without a father or a mother. So when we begin to discuss this issue, it will make it easier for children born under such circumstances to live with their parents," he said.

The lawmaker thanked the orphanage for accepting to cater to the child.

Grace Chinedu, the founder of Restored Destiny Child Orphanage Foundation, said she was elated by the visit.

She said she would continue to work to put smiles on the faces of children who were not privileged to be under their parents’ tutelage. Chinedu said the orphanage, which houses over 26 children was founded seven years ago.