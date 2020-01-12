The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has allegedly frozen the bank account of former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani and also ‘forced him to declare his assets.’
The Senior Special Adviser to the embattled senator, Suleiman Ahmed made this known in a statement on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Two weeks ago, the anti-graft agency arrested Sani for allegedly demanding money from a businessman, Sani Dauda to bribe the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu in order to influence an investigation.
Reacting to the continuous detention of his principal, Sani’s aide in the statement accused the EFCC of bias in its investigation.
Ahmed wondered why Sani was arrested and his accuser “who admitted to giving bribe,” has not been invited for interrogation.
He also questioned the EFCC on the connection between extortion of $25,000 allegation against the ex-lawmaker and searching his residence, blocking his bank account and forcing him to declare his assets.
The ex-senator's aide further pose the following questions to the commission to answer over the arrest of his principal.
- What can you say on the allegation that the accuser of Shehu Sani can neither read nor write; that it was the EFCC that guided him on what to say?
- We have in (it) on record that Shehu Sani’s accuser has no pending case with the Supreme Court, how comes did he give (gave) Shehu Sani bribe to give the CJN?
- We have it on record that Shehu Sani’s accuser has no pending or ongoing case with the EFCC, how comes did he give (gave) Shehu Sani bribe to give the EFCC or its chairman?
- The CJN denied the bribe allegations and Shehu Sani denied the bribe allegations, where did Tony Orilade get his fact?
- It is not enough posting statement about Shehu Sani. If you have any evidence or fact, why not post it now?
- You said people defending Shehu Sani are doing it for pecuniary gain, are you defending EFCC for free?
- Shehu Sani petitioner said $24,000 and you said $25,000, are you the one that added $1,000
- Mr. Toni Orilade should stop lying and threatening people. If you have any cheque or draft or anything to show please do so.