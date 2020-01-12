The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has allegedly frozen the bank account of former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani and also ‘forced him to declare his assets.’

The Senior Special Adviser to the embattled senator, Suleiman Ahmed made this known in a statement on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Two weeks ago, the anti-graft agency arrested Sani for allegedly demanding money from a businessman, Sani Dauda to bribe the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu in order to influence an investigation.

Reacting to the continuous detention of his principal, Sani’s aide in the statement accused the EFCC of bias in its investigation.

Ahmed wondered why Sani was arrested and his accuser “who admitted to giving bribe,” has not been invited for interrogation.

He also questioned the EFCC on the connection between extortion of $25,000 allegation against the ex-lawmaker and searching his residence, blocking his bank account and forcing him to declare his assets.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). [dailynigerian]

The ex-senator's aide further pose the following questions to the commission to answer over the arrest of his principal.