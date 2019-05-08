Senator Shehu Sani has criticised Chief Imam of Aso Rock Mosque, Sheikh Abdulwaheed Sulaiman for saying the recent spate of banditry, killings and kidnapping in Nigeria are tests from Allah.

The Imam made the comment on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, uring the daily Ramadan Tafsir (Quranic teachings) which held at the State House Mosque, Abuja.

According to Punch, Abdulwaheed during the sermon said that insecurity in Nigeria was a test from God.

Pulse Nigeria

While speaking on the rise of insecurity in the country, the Imam urged Nigerians to repent and pray to avert the current security problem.

However, Kaduna-Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the comment saying banditry and kidnapping are not from God.

The senator in a tweet also accused the Imam of preaching to the poor with flames and preaching to the powerful with flowers.

He wrote: “Banditry and kidnappings are not tests from God but sum of the failure of the past and present leadership.Its the ways of the state clergies,to reshape the gospel to comfort and exculpate power;they preach to the poor with flames and preach to the powerful with flowers.”

Recently, there has been a rising spate of insecurity in the country and solve the problem, human right lawyer, Femi Falana has suggested that public officials shouldbe barred from foreign trips until the insecurity challenges in the country are resolved.