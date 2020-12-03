Shehu Sani, former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly has blasted the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai for saying Boko haram insurgency could persist for another 20 years in Nigeria.

Earlier on Thursday, December 3, 2020, Pulse had reported that Buratai said in a Facebook post on Monday, December 1 that “There is likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years.

The army chief made the statement on the social media platform two days after Boko Haram terrorists slaughtered 43 farmers in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Reacting to the statement via his Twitter handle, the ex-lawmaker said Buratai’s statement showed the ‘bankruptcy of new ideas and strategies’ to win the war against Boko Haram insurgents.

Sani wrote, “Telling our people that the insurgency will last twenty years after repeatedly misleading claims of victories attest to the failure of those saddled with the responsibility of leading the fight. It also signifies the resignation and bankruptcy of new ideas and strategies.”

Following the killing of the farmers, the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation has been reignited, as many Nigerians including Northern Elders Forum have asked the president to either resign or sack the service chiefs.

But the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has described the calls as ‘cheap and irresponsible’, saying no amount of calls for resignation will stop the president from serving out his term.