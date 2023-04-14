The sports category has moved to a new website.
Shehu of Borno assures corps members of adequate security

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the NYSC was among the few Federal Government organisations that have promoted national unity and integration.

Shehu of Borno (CityPeopleMagazine)
Shehu of Borno (CityPeopleMagazine)

The traditional ruler gave the assurance on Friday when the Borno Coordinator of NYSC, Mohammed Jiya paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Maiduguri.

The Shehu said the NYSC has become a beacon of hope to Nigerians, as such its legacies should be sustained.

He added that the NYSC was among the few Federal Government organisations that have promoted national unity and integration.

The Shehu enjoined corps members to utilize the opportunity provided by the skills acquisition programme of the scheme to learn a trade, so as to ensure better future for themselves.

According to him, the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme is apt, as it will make the corps members employers of labour.

Earlier, the state NYSC coordinator said the visit was to present himself to the Shehu and seek royal blessings.

Jiya lauded the efforts of traditional rulers in providing enabling environment for seamless operation of the scheme in the state.

“Your efforts and that of other critical stakeholders is appreciated and has provided the much needed impetus for the progress of the scheme in Borno,” the coordinator added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

