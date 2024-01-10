ADVERTISEMENT
Shaykh Abu’s death, a colossal loss - MURIC mourns Baba Adinni of Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Baba Adinni of Lagos, Shaykh Hafiz Abu died at the age of 101.

MURIC's Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola. [punchng]
Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Executive Director, MURIC, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Shaykh Abu was born in the Ita Akanni area of Lagos on 10 August 1922. He attended the Lagos Government School, Ansaruddeen School and Al-Azhar University, Cairo where he obtained the B. A. degree in Arabic. He spent 14 years in Cairo (1944-1958) acquiring different experiences of Islamic culture.

“He was a quintessential Islamic scholar, humble, warm and unassuming. He loved the young and old and he was so loved. He was the doyen of the Lagos Muslim Community. If he ever had any enemy in his lifetime, it must be Shaytan (Satan) himself.

“The whole life of the centinerian is an open book full of lessons for both the young and old. We charge Muslim leaders to emulate his simple way of life and his piety.

“MURIC commiserates with the Chief Imam of Lagos, Shaykh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abu Noula, the Chairman of the Lagos Muslim Community, Professor Tajudeen Gbadamosi and the entire Lagos Muslim Community,” Akintola said.

He added: “We pray that Almighty Allah will grant him peace until the Day of Judgement and place him in aljannah firdaus thereafter. Aamiin.”

