ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shaykh Abu’s death, a colossal loss - MURI mourns Baba Adinni of Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Baba Adinni of Lagos, Shaykh Hafiz Abu died at the age of 101.

MURIC's Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola. [punchng]
MURIC's Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola. [punchng]

Recommended articles

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Executive Director, MURIC, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Shaykh Abu was born in the Ita Akanni area of Lagos on 10 August 1922. He attended the Lagos Government School, Ansaruddeen School and Al-Azhar University, Cairo where he obtained the B. A. degree in Arabic. He spent 14 years in Cairo (1944-1958) acquiring different experiences of Islamic culture.

“He was a quintessential Islamic scholar, humble, warm and unassuming. He loved the young and old and he was so loved. He was the doyen of the Lagos Muslim Community. If he ever had any enemy in his lifetime, it must be Shaytan (Satan) himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The whole life of the centinerian is an open book full of lessons for both the young and old. We charge Muslim leaders to emulate his simple way of life and his piety.

“MURIC commiserates with the Chief Imam of Lagos, Shaykh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abu Noula, the Chairman of the Lagos Muslim Community, Professor Tajudeen Gbadamosi and the entire Lagos Muslim Community,” Akintola said.

He added: “We pray that Almighty Allah will grant him peace until the Day of Judgement and place him in aljannah firdaus thereafter. Aamiin.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano State to spend ₦3.9bn on construction of 60 milk collection centres

Kano State to spend ₦3.9bn on construction of 60 milk collection centres

Shaykh Abu’s death, a colossal loss - MURI mourns Baba Adinni of Lagos

Shaykh Abu’s death, a colossal loss - MURI mourns Baba Adinni of Lagos

Irukera not dismissed  —  Onanuga counters Ngelale’s choice of words

Irukera not dismissed  —  Onanuga counters Ngelale’s choice of words

Bury your differences, unite for Benue's progress - Shettima appeals to Benue politicians

Bury your differences, unite for Benue's progress - Shettima appeals to Benue politicians

Kaduna assembly to revive monthly sanitation, tree planting to address climate change

Kaduna assembly to revive monthly sanitation, tree planting to address climate change

NIMC pledges to clear 2-year payment backlog for front-end partners by Q1 2024

NIMC pledges to clear 2-year payment backlog for front-end partners by Q1 2024

Soludo suspends traditional ruler for conferring chieftaincy title on Sen Uba

Soludo suspends traditional ruler for conferring chieftaincy title on Sen Uba

We give Tinubu 48hrs to suspend Tunji-Ojo – YPP

We give Tinubu 48hrs to suspend Tunji-Ojo – YPP

He lived life guided by noblest moral codes - Tinubu mourns Baba Adinni of Lagos, Sheikh Abou

He lived life guided by noblest moral codes - Tinubu mourns Baba Adinni of Lagos, Sheikh Abou

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Coming generations have no option than to pay our current debts - Obasanjo