Governors from four Northern states, on Monday evening, visited Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in Ibadan, over the recent clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders at Shasha market in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visiting governors were Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Abubakar Bello of Niger State, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

NAN also reports that the governors arrived at the Oyo State Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, at exactly 7 pm and went into a closed door meeting with Governor Makinde.

A source at the meeting disclosed to newsmen that Makinde will, on Tuesday, lead the visiting governors to Shasha community, for an on-the-spot assessment of the market, as well as meet with various stakeholders in the crisis, with a view to arriving at amicable solutions.

Also present at the meeting were the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Makinde, Mr Fatai Owoseni; Special Assistant on Community Relations (Arewa Community), Ahmad Murtala, among other stakeholders.