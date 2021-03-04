The Federal Government has presented food items, as relief materials to 928 households and 5,568 displaced persons, in the recent Shasha mayhem in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster, Management and Social Development, presented the items on Thursday.

The relief items were presented to Gov. Seyi Makinde, on behalf of the displaced persons at the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Feb. 11 mayhem in the Sasa area of Ibadan had claimed lives and property.

Among the food items distributed are 928 bags of 10kg rice; 928 bags of 11.25kg beans; 928 bags of 10kg garri; and 46 kegs of 20 litres of vegetable oil.

Others are 46 bags of 20 kg salt; 155 packets of seasoning cubes and 71 cartons of tin tomatoes.

The minister said that the items would be distributed to the displaced persons identified to be in Sabo, Ojoo and Akinyele.

“Your Excellency, I convey the sympathy of the Federal Government to the persons affected by the recent and unfortunate crisis in Sasa area of Ibadan.

“I am glad to inform Your Excellency that I have brought with me relief food items approved based on the initial assessment for the 928 households and 5,568 displaced persons.

“The items brought here are 928 bags of 10kg rice, 928 bags of 11.25kg beans, 928 bags of 10kg garri, 46 kegs of 20 liters vegetable oil, 46 bags of 20 kg salt, 155 packets of seasoning cubes and 71 cartons of tin tomatoes.

“On behalf of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, I formally present these approved relief items to the affected persons,” she said.

The minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari was concerned and has directed the ministry to activate the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for immediate response by providing basic humanitarian response.

Farouq said that NEMA conducted a rapid assessment, which was followed by the deployment of another team to conduct a detailed assessment of the situation with officials of Oyo state government.

According to her, the federal government will be guided by the detailed assessment conducted by NEMA and the Oyo state government officials, to provide further support that may be necessary for rehabilitation.

“I want to commend the government of Oyo state and the security agencies for their prompt intervention in bringing the situation under control.”

She also appreciated the roles played by traditional rulers and community leaders towards the restoration of peace and supporting the affected persons.

Responding, Gov. Seyi Makinde appreciated the Federal Government through the ministry, for contributing its quota, in making the country a better place for all.

Makinde, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, said that his administration was ready to partner with any individual or group willing to assist humanity.

“It is germane to mention that our administration will leave no stone unturned in transforming the lives of the vulnerable ones, most especially women and children.

“We are equally ready to partner with individuals and groups willing to reposition the socio-economic wellbeing of our citizens particularly the less privileged.

“Let me conclude this address by assuring the good people of Oyo State of the determination of my administration to utilise all resources within our disposal to ensure that poverty is reduced to the barest minimum in our society,” he said.