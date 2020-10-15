The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, says his driver, Yohanna Shankuk, was killed in a road accident he alleged was indirectly caused by protests against police brutality.

Keyamo took to his Twitter account on Thursday, October 15, 2020 to announce that Shankuk died in the Berger area of Abuja after he was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.

He said the vehicle had veered into a one-way lane while trying to avoid protesters in the area.

He posted, "A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office," the minister said.

Nigerians have been protesting nationwide for over a week for the scrapping of the notorious now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force, a unit with a long history of abuse of power.

Even though the government dissolved the unit this week, protesters have refused to back down, expressing discontent with the government's measures.

They have also demanded a more comprehensive police reform that makes officers accountable.

ALSO READ: EndSARS protests bigger than just about SARS

At least 10 protesters have been killed, and many assaulted by police officers since the protests started over a week ago.

No officers have been sanctioned for their violent push on the protesters.