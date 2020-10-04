Aminu Shagari, son of the late President Shehu Shagari says he expects President Muhammadu Buhari to seek his father’s forgiveness for allegedly accusing his administration wrongly.

Shagari was the first democratically elected president of Nigeria in 1979.

But in 1983, he was removed from office following a coup d’ etat that reinstated a military administration headed by General Muhammadu Buhari, who is now the president of the country.

Speaking in an interview with ThePunch, the son of the late ex-president said Buhari needs to ask for his father’s forgiveness having found out that most of the things he accused of were not true.

Shagari also accused Buhari of failing to honour his late father years after promising to immortalise him.

He however apologised to the ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan for campaigning against his administration.

Shagari, a three-term House of Representatives member said he ‘helped to divide the Peoples Democratic Party and bring down his government.’

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to tender a public apology to former President Jonathan and seek forgiveness because I helped to divide the Peoples Democratic Party and bring down his government, but, I have found out that what we thought about his stewardship was not entirely true. I expect President Buhari to also ask for forgiveness having found out that most of the things he accused my dad’s and President Jonathan’s administrations of are not true”.

Shehu Shagari, who was Nigeria’s President from 1979 to 1983 died in December 2018, at the National Hospital, Abuja.