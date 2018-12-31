Alhaji Bala Shagari, eldest son of late former President Shehu Shagari, says his Dad forgave President Muhammadu Buhari before his death on Friday, December 28, at the National Hospital in Abuja.

On December 31, 1983, Shagari, who had just won a second term in office, was sacked from the throne by a band of soldiers.

Then Major General Muhammadu Buhari was immediately named by the coupists as Shagari’s replacement.

Leaders of the coup cited official corruption on a grand scale and a worsening economy as reasons why they kicked Shagari out of Dodan Barracks, Lagos—at the time Nigeria’s seat of power.

Bala Shagari told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that his father held no grudges against Buhari for the coup, before his death.

“My father told us that he had pardoned everyone (including Buhari)”, Bala said.

Shortly after his death, Buhari described Shagari as “a patriot, who served Nigeria with humility, integrity and diligence. Nigerians held him in the highest esteem even when he was out of office, until his demise, and will forever miss his wise counsels”.

The president has also promised to immortalize Shagari.

"The Federal Government will in due course institute a suitable memorial to the late former President. May his soul rest in peace”, Buhari said.

On Sunday, December 30, 2018, Buhari led a delegation to Shagari’s home for a condolence visit.

Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s first executive president, was born on February 25, 1925. He was 93 years of age when he died.

He has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.