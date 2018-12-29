Ekweremmadu said on Friday in Enugu that Shagari’s death was a heavy loss to the nation.

He noted that the late elder statesman was a “sage and democrat”.

“I received with a heavy heart the news of the passing on of the Second Republic President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

“He was a democrat by nature, orientation and conviction.

“He was a patriot par excellence, a detribalised elder statesman, bridge-builder, servant-leader, and an epitome of humility, who served the nation and humanity most creditably.

“In and out of office, Shagari clothed the office of the President with decorum and social grace,’’ he said.

Ekweremadu said although the late elder statesman lived to a ripe age of 93, his wealth of experience and treasury of wisdom would still have been most invaluable in the quest to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“I, therefore, send my heartfelt condolences to his family, the government and good people of Sokoto State, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the nation over this irreparable loss.

“May God grant his soul eternal repose,” he said.