Dr Victor Oye, National Chairman of APGA, said in Awka that Shagari was an iconic politician who played politics with fineness, candour, integrity and without bitterness.

He said the elder statesman’s reign as president of Nigeria from 1979 to 198 was one of the most peaceful and progressive in the annals of the country.

Oye called on contemporary politicians to emulate Shagari’s humility and honesty in leadership.

According to the national chairman, Shagari was a strong believer of technology as major driver of economic development,adding that he had a vision to make the country a truly global competitor.

“I was personally present as he discussed the expansion of PRODA with the agency’s director then, Prof. Gordian Ezekwe.

“Unfortunately, Shagari’s plan to advance the cause of Nigeria’s technological development was aborted by the December 31, 1983 coup,” Oye said in a statement.

Oye called on the Federal Government to sustain the vision of the late President by devoting more resources to research in order to promote technical and technological education in the country.

He urged the Federal Government to immortalise the late former president by naming a national monument after him, in spite of the fact that some institutions already bore his name.

Oye said APGA condoled with the federal government and people of Nigeria, while praying to God to grant his soul eternal repose.