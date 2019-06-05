Shagari, the grandson of the late second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, made the appeal in a statement in Sokoto on Wednesday.

He called on all the factions within the council to join hands for betterment of youths in the country.

Shagari added that it is unfortunate that those who cannot win elections have resorted to plotting against him.

“It should be noted that a coup against me will not succeed because I have the nationwide support and confidence of the true Nigerian youth.

“Moreover, it is unfortunate that even though those against me have been instituting court cases they could not wait for a court decision,” he added.

He further stated that he remained the only elected NYCN President, adding that the offices of some executive would soon be filled through bye-elections.

“This is according to the law in order to continue to discharge our duties effectively.”